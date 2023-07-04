Maranatha Camp hosts Fourth of July celebration

Maranatha Camp hosted their second family camp of the summer.
Maranatha Camp hosted their second family camp of the summer.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maranatha Camp hosted a Independence Day Family Celebration Tuesday in honor of the Fourth of July.

The family camp started Monday afternoon and will continue on until Friday morning.

Many activities were offered such as swimming, zip-lining and an evening firework show.

Family Camp Director Natalie Cheek said this event is a fan favorite because it runs through the Fourth of July. “It’s been really exciting to get to have all the community come out and join us,” Cheek said. “It’s nice people can come out and enjoy it while we put on a show for them.”

Cheek says the camp has attracted families from five different states.

The organization hosts three family camps each summer. This week was their second.

The price for entry to the Independence Day Family Celebration was $10 per person.

For more information about upcoming camps, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Latest News

Runners take-off for 2023 Firecracker Run in Sutherland
Annual Firecrackers 5K, 10K and Mile held in Sutherland
American Flags in residential Sutherland Nebraska for Independence Day
Weighing the economic impact of Sutherland’s Independence Day Holiday
Sutherland holds its annual Pancake Feed fundraiser during their annual Independence Day...
Annual Pancake Feed held at Sutherland Lutheran Church
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital