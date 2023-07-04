Maranatha Camp hosts Fourth of July celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maranatha Camp hosted a Independence Day Family Celebration Tuesday in honor of the Fourth of July.

The family camp started Monday afternoon and will continue on until Friday morning.

Many activities were offered such as swimming, zip-lining and an evening firework show.

Family Camp Director Natalie Cheek said this event is a fan favorite because it runs through the Fourth of July. “It’s been really exciting to get to have all the community come out and join us,” Cheek said. “It’s nice people can come out and enjoy it while we put on a show for them.”

Cheek says the camp has attracted families from five different states.

The organization hosts three family camps each summer. This week was their second.

The price for entry to the Independence Day Family Celebration was $10 per person.

For more information about upcoming camps, you can visit their website here.

