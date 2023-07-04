Sutherland holds Independence Day Parade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland continued its Fourth of July festivities by holding its annual Independence Day parade on Tuesday.

Thousands of people attended the parade which featured floats from dozens of groups and organizations.

Several esteemed guests walked or rode in the parade including Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobsen.

The Independence Day Parade is one of many Fourth of July weekend events in Sutherland including the Sutherland Rodeo, Sutherland Pancake Feed and Sutherland Firecracker Run.

