Two UNK stars plus an incoming freshmen in Eugene

Wes Ferguson
Wes Ferguson(CSUP Athletics)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Wes Ferguson and Brayden Sorensen will represent Nebraska Kearney at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Track & Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships this weekend (July 6-9) in Eugene, Oreg.

Ferguson (800-meters) and Sorensen (high jump) had to hit necessary times and marks to qualify. This will be Sorensen’s second straight appearance; he currently is in a four-way tie for 16th (7-1.75) with Ferguson ranking eighth out of 32 (1:45.46) among declared competitors. Fans can follow along with live results or watch via www.usatf.tv/. CNBC and Peacock will also provide some coverage daily.

A three-time Division II national champion in the 800 (two outdoor and one indoor), Ferguson (Fremont) will run in the first round on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. Central. If he performs well enough, he’ll advance to Friday’s semifinals (9:45 p.m. Central) with the finals set for Sunday night (8:25 p.m. Central). Will Sumner of Georgia (1:44.26) and Bryce Hoppel of adidas (1:44.55) rank first and second, respectively.

The high jump starts Sunday at 7:05 p.m. Central. The initial height will be close or at Sorensen’s career-best effort of 7-1.75. The current leader is JuVaughn Harrison of PUMA (7-7.75).

Also heading to Eugene is incoming freshman javelin thrower Wyatt Hammond (Norton, Kan.). He qualified for the U.S. Under 20 Championships thanks to a throw of 195-9. He’ll complete Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central with the field including five current Division I throwers including Nebraska’s Dash Sirmon.

