Weighing the economic impact of Sutherland’s Independence Day Holiday

American Flags in residential Sutherland Nebraska for Independence Day
American Flags in residential Sutherland Nebraska for Independence Day(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each year the Village of Sutherland goes all out for the Independence Day Holiday. People swarm to Greater Nebraska’s Fourth of July town for a variety of events, while providing an immense economic impact.

“When you walk into places like; All Sorts Boutique and Big Eye Spinner Baits and the Grocery Store and the bar and you go outside you see all types of license plates come from all over Nebraska and some from all over the surrounding states, you know that there is a lot of people spending money in town and they wouldn’t normally be here if it wasn’t for the celebration which is in its 86th year this year,” said longtime Sutherland resident Muriel Clark.

Clark adds that the economic impact of the celebration is hard to measure.

“There are things going on in Sutherland leading up to the Fourth of July that really have a huge impact on Sutherland,” Clark said. “And you know it’s not just the dollars that come in, it’s the visitors that come in and the family reunions and the class reunions. The impact of the Fourth of July Celebration is far beyond any economic impact.”

Clark said that the celebration in Sutherland greatly impacts non-profits in the community as well.

“Besides the businesses, look at the organizations that kind of hang their hats on this time of year to do fundraisers,” Clark said. “There is a pie-and-ice-cream social at the school, we’re here at the pancake breakfast, they had the teammates run this morning. The rodeo queens last night did a 50/50 raffle, so it’s also a great time for our non-profits to do some really good fundraising.”

Learn more about the Sutherland Independence Day Festivities here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Latest News

Sutherland holds its annual Pancake Feed fundraiser during their annual Independence Day...
Annual Pancake Feed held at Sutherland Lutheran Church
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday
Weather Quiz 7-4-2023