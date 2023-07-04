Weighing the economic impact of Sutherland’s Independence Day Holiday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each year the Village of Sutherland goes all out for the Independence Day Holiday. People swarm to Greater Nebraska’s Fourth of July town for a variety of events, while providing an immense economic impact.

“When you walk into places like; All Sorts Boutique and Big Eye Spinner Baits and the Grocery Store and the bar and you go outside you see all types of license plates come from all over Nebraska and some from all over the surrounding states, you know that there is a lot of people spending money in town and they wouldn’t normally be here if it wasn’t for the celebration which is in its 86th year this year,” said longtime Sutherland resident Muriel Clark.

Clark adds that the economic impact of the celebration is hard to measure.

“There are things going on in Sutherland leading up to the Fourth of July that really have a huge impact on Sutherland,” Clark said. “And you know it’s not just the dollars that come in, it’s the visitors that come in and the family reunions and the class reunions. The impact of the Fourth of July Celebration is far beyond any economic impact.”

Clark said that the celebration in Sutherland greatly impacts non-profits in the community as well.

“Besides the businesses, look at the organizations that kind of hang their hats on this time of year to do fundraisers,” Clark said. “There is a pie-and-ice-cream social at the school, we’re here at the pancake breakfast, they had the teammates run this morning. The rodeo queens last night did a 50/50 raffle, so it’s also a great time for our non-profits to do some really good fundraising.”

Learn more about the Sutherland Independence Day Festivities here.

