3 dead, at least 6 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Pearl Avenue near Jones Mabry Road.

Officials say three people are dead and at least six are injured. Police on the scene say it was difficult for them to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles on the scene.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” said police Lt. Van Wray.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the gathering was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community. ... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday,” she said.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Latest News

Unusual cold temperatures and raw conditions Wednesday
Cool, cloudy, with scattered shower chances Wednesday; Strong to severe storms and warmer Thursday
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks