4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews

The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fourth of July holiday was busy, but steady for local fire crews.

In total, the North Platte Fire Department responded to 7 calls, from June 28 through July 4. Four of those resulted in injuries, including one woman in her 40′s who was injured when she was hit in the forehead with an artillery shell. Her condition is unknown.

Fire crews also responded to five trash can fires and two small grass fires at Lake Maloney and on West 6th Street. No major damage was caused by either of those.

