Cool, cloudy, with scattered shower chances Wednesday; Strong to severe storms and warmer Thursday

In our Picture of the day, Markie showed us a very cool storm cloud here in North Platte!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Wednesday will be the perfect day to catch up on sleep from the fireworks on the 4th of July, with it being cool, cloudy and scattered shower activity. Storms and severe weather returns for the area Thursday with warmer temperatures.

A unusually strong cold front pushed through the area Tuesday. In its wake, it has caused the air to feel like we are in the Fall or Spring time. This will allow for temperatures to only climb up into the 60s and breezy winds, with directions coming out of the northeast during the day Wednesday. An area of high pressure to north and west and low pressure to our south will give us uplift in the atmosphere to see cloudy skies and scattered rain chances. These conditions will continue overnight, with lows dropping only into the 50s and stray 40s.

Unusual cold temperatures and raw conditions Wednesday
Unusual cold temperatures and raw conditions Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Thursday, high pressure to the north, along with another area of low pressure to our south, will push through the day. This warm temperatures up into the 70s. With the ingredients in place, this will give us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the capability of being strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall and an outside chance of a tornado. Strong storm potential continues into the day Friday, with the same threats applied, with highs remaining in the 70s. Storms continue into the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s. Severe weather threat during this time is uncertain.

Strong storm potential exists during the day Thursday
Strong storm potential exists during the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

