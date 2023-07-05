Gov. Pillen announces resignation of DHHS CEO Dannette Smith

Dannette Smith
Dannette Smith(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Department of Health and Human Services Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith on Wednesday.

Smith, who was appointed in January 2019 by then Governor Pete Ricketts, will serve her last day at DHHS on August 4. She will assume a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S.

“CEO Smith has provided leadership to DHHS throughout the start of my administration,” said Gov. Pillen. “I am grateful for her public service and dedication to improving the lives of Nebraskans.”

While in the CEO role, Smith oversaw a staff of 5,000 and managed an annual budget of $6.3 billion.

“It has been my honor to serve as CEO of the state’s largest agency, alongside the people of Nebraska the past four years,” Smith said. “I have spent every day challenging myself and my team to work with passion, integrity, and intentionality because the people of Nebraska depend on us. Not only do I feel a great sense of accomplishment about what we have achieved, I look forward to taking the energy and the spirit of my fellow Nebraskans with me as I take on the new challenges in my next chapter.”

Pillen will announce the appointment of an interim director soon. That person will lead the agency while a national search is undertaken to find a permanent CEO.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Latest News

The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
North Platte Fire Department accepting leftover fireworks
The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews
Newsmakers Cars N Crafts Show Fundraiser 7-5-2023
Newsmakers The Charity Poker Run and Bike Show 7-5-2023