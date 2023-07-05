Heeman honored during pre-game flag ceremony

Plainsmen Co-Owner Chuck Heeman honored at flag ceremony prior to Plainsmen game against the Wardogs
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Prior to the first pitch at Tuesday evening’s Plainsmen game against the U.S. Military Wardogs, Plainsmen Co-Owner Chuck Heeman was honored, receiving an American flag from the U.S. Military team.

The Wardogs hold a flag ceremony prior to every game that they play, honoring a veteran and their family. Heeman stood on the pitchers mound while members of the Wardogs team brought up a folded flag, each of the four passed the flag along and saluted the next in line before the final member of the group brought the flag up to Heeman and presented it to him. Heeman took the flag, and the two saluted each other before the four members of the Wardogs team fell back in line with the rest of the squad.

The Wardogs partner with the Forever Not Forgotten organization to help raise money for veterans who suffer from PTSD, homelessness, unemployment, and also help those looking to further their education, as well as helping the families of fallen soldiers.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital

Latest News

Fans gather in the stands at Bill Wood Field prior to the July 4th game against the Wardogs.
Plainsmen host fan fest
Peyton Ramsey Delivers the pitch in the July 4th match-up between the Plainsmen and the Wardogs.
Plainsmen host Wardogs on Independence Day
Plainsmen Fan Fest
Heeman honored at Flag Ceremony