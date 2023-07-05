Heeman honored during pre-game flag ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Prior to the first pitch at Tuesday evening’s Plainsmen game against the U.S. Military Wardogs, Plainsmen Co-Owner Chuck Heeman was honored, receiving an American flag from the U.S. Military team.

The Wardogs hold a flag ceremony prior to every game that they play, honoring a veteran and their family. Heeman stood on the pitchers mound while members of the Wardogs team brought up a folded flag, each of the four passed the flag along and saluted the next in line before the final member of the group brought the flag up to Heeman and presented it to him. Heeman took the flag, and the two saluted each other before the four members of the Wardogs team fell back in line with the rest of the squad.

The Wardogs partner with the Forever Not Forgotten organization to help raise money for veterans who suffer from PTSD, homelessness, unemployment, and also help those looking to further their education, as well as helping the families of fallen soldiers.

