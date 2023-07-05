Nebraska v. Biden update with Attorney General Mike Hilgers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Student loan forgiveness has been hanging in the in-balance for months. Last week, a ruling from the United States Supreme Court provided somewhat of a solution, at least regarding Nebraska v. Biden. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the case required a lot of attention from his office throughout the past year, but more importantly AG Hilgers feels the promise of Student Loan forgiveness provided false hope.

“It was probably the number one case in my office over the last year, there were also five other states that filed suit. But, there were a lot of people that took out student loans and were given some false hope by the Biden Administration. They had their expectations raised as to what could happen. Far better off, l I think for the Country and for our Offices and for the people who hold student loan debt in the first place to have never gone down this particular road in the first place,” said Hilgers.

AG Hilgers said the stakes in the case could not have been higher, and Nebraska was on the front lines of the historic vote. “The stakes could not be higher in this line of work, to be in front of those nine Justices of the United States Supreme Court. I was very proud that Nebraska was there in February before the court and was the State that actually handled oral arguments. This case will go down as one of the most important separation of powers cases in history and Nebraska was on the front lines,” added Hilgers.

AG Hilgers reiterated the importance of the case and Nebraska’s involvement, “there almost isn’t a better cause, not just for this case and the $500 Billion but for the principal that was re-affirmed by the Supreme Court, people sometimes forget about the wisdom of the Constitutional structure that we have and the fact that we have powers separated. The ability to have this principle reaffirmed and having powers separate between the branches matters not just for this case but for others down the line,” Hilgers said.

In this case, Nebraska was joined by Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, South Carolina and Arkansas. AG Hilgers stressed that during his time in office, he has diligently worked on forming and strengthening relationships with his counterparts in the other 49 States.

”These are the true one plus one equals six types of relationships where you can work together and strategize resources. So, all the states that joined Nebraska were states that we worked very closely with. We were able to share resources and able to collaborate in a way that made our office, we’ve got a small office but it’s mighty. We do punch well above our weight here in Nebraska but the partnerships enabled us to do a lot more by working with those other states, and it all comes down to ‘do you have strong trusted relationships’ and I’m very happy and proud to say in Nebraska we do,” concluded Hilgers.

