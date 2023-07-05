North Platte Fire Department accepting leftover fireworks

The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you happen to have some left over fireworks from the 4th of July, the North Platte Fire Department will dispose of them safely.

The fire department will accept unused fireworks, whether they’re expired or wet. Fire Marshal Mike McConnell says it’s not uncommon for the public to bring their unused fireworks and have them disposed of properly.

McConnell also stressed the importance of soaking the fireworks after use to prevent any fires.

