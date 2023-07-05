Plainsmen host fan fest

The Plainsmen hosted a fan fest prior to Tuesday's game
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Fans gathered at Bill Wood Field on Tuesday before the Plainsmen and the Wardogs squared off on the diamond, to meet some of the Plainsmen players and get autographs and pictures with members of the team.

The fan fest was rescheduled from earlier in the year where rain got the best of the evening, and while there were some drops falling this evening the heavy rains stayed away.

Fans also had opportunities to purchase discounted Plainsmen apparel, as well as see some new vendors at Bill Wood Field for the evening.

