Plainsmen host Wardogs on Independence Day

The North Platte Plainsmen hosted the US Military Wardogs on Independence Day.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Wardogs team is comprised of active duty military members, who travel around the country taking on major, minor, and collegiate league teams.

The Plainsmen were hot out of the gate as they jumped up 8-0 over the Wardogs in three innings, on the defensive side Pitcher Peyton Ramsey was dialed in as well, striking out two batters in the fourth inning. The Plainsmen bats would stay hot in this one as they add two more runs in the 4th, but the Wardogs wouldn’t stop fighting this evening as they would get on the board, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Plainsmen win this one 14-2.

The Plainsmen are back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Liberal, Kansas where they will take on the Liberal Bee Jays.

