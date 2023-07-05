University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases Farm Real Estate Market Survey results

Crops at the University of Nebraska Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center.
Crops at the University of Nebraska Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center.(Travis Morris)
By Travis Morris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Center has released its results for its Farm Real Estate Market Survey.

The Farm Real Estate Survey highlights land value across the state with the panhandle or the northwest division seeing an increase in land value of $935 per acre or a 13 percent increase from last year. The statewide land value increased an average of $3,835 per acre.

Here is the following land evaluation for each type of land in Northwest Nebraska Counties including: Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux:

  • All Land Average, $935, +13%
  • Dryland Cropland (No Irrigation Potential), $905, +21%
  • Dryland Cropland (Irrigation Potential), $985, +15%
  • Gravity Irrigated Cropland, $2,760, +10%
  • Center Pivot Irrigated Cropland, $3,280, +7%
  • Grazing Land (Tillable), $735, +18%
  • Grazing Land (Nontillable), $575, +13%
  • Hayland, $930, +12%

The report also highlights the average cash rent rates for different farmlands and pastures:

  • Dryland Cropland, $28- $49, Average: $37, +10%
  • Gravity Irrigated Cropland, $110-$185, Average: $145, +12%
  • Center Pivot Irrigated Cropland, $155-$230, Average $190, +9%
  • Pasture, $13- $20, Average: $15, +7%
  • Cow-Calf Pair (Per Pair, Per Month), $38.15- $51.95, $46.05, +7%

On July 13, a Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar will be taking place which will discuss the findings of the full report. Signing up for the report can be done here. The full report can be found here.

A map showing the average value per acre of Nebraska agricultural land.
A map showing the average value per acre of Nebraska agricultural land.(University of Nebraska Lincoln)

