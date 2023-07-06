Cornhusker State Games announce torch bearers

Torch Bearers for the Cornhusker State Games are announced
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Torch bearers for the 2023 Cornhusker State Games were announced on Wednesday, as opening night for the games is on Thursday.

Nicklin Hames, Jordy Bahl, Jaz Shelley, and Jess Gardner will all take part in a relay on Thursday with Hames ultimately lighting the cauldron at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The event is free for those wishing to attend, and if you can’t make it, there will be a TV broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews
Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday

Latest News

Ogallala travelled to Boelus for the Mid-Nebraska League Championship game against DCB
Ogallala battles DCB in Mid-Nebraska League Championship
Ogallala vs DCB
Cornhusker State Games announces torch lighters
Husker Track and Field
Huskers set for USATF Championships