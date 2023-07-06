Cornhusker State Games announce torch bearers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Torch bearers for the 2023 Cornhusker State Games were announced on Wednesday, as opening night for the games is on Thursday.

Nicklin Hames, Jordy Bahl, Jaz Shelley, and Jess Gardner will all take part in a relay on Thursday with Hames ultimately lighting the cauldron at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The event is free for those wishing to attend, and if you can’t make it, there will be a TV broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.

