Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash

A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.(WPTA)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Custer County.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning 9 miles south of Callaway.

Law enforcement says 45-year-old Kane Nordmeyer was driving north on Cozad Road when he missed the curve, left the road and crashed into a ditch, ejecting him.

The 911 dispatch center received the call at 11:24 a.m. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews
Student Loan Forgiveness
Nebraska v. Biden update with Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
North Platte Fire Department accepting leftover fireworks
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
North Platte Police Department to raise awareness on the risks of speeding

Latest News

German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
The North Platte City Council meeting on July 5 discussed proposed housing redevelopment.
North Platte City Council Meeting reviews housing redevelopment
North Platte City Council Meeting reviews housing redevelopment
More severe weather expected throughout the area Thursday
Severe thunderstorms expected for the day Thursday; More thunderstorms and warmer temps Friday into Sunday