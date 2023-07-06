Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Custer County.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning 9 miles south of Callaway.

Law enforcement says 45-year-old Kane Nordmeyer was driving north on Cozad Road when he missed the curve, left the road and crashed into a ditch, ejecting him.

The 911 dispatch center received the call at 11:24 a.m. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.