Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Custer County.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning 9 miles south of Callaway.
Law enforcement says 45-year-old Kane Nordmeyer was driving north on Cozad Road when he missed the curve, left the road and crashed into a ditch, ejecting him.
The 911 dispatch center received the call at 11:24 a.m. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
