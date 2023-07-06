German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Stabbing happened in 1978 while he was a U.S Army soldier stationed in Schweinfurt
(KTTC)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Marshals in Nebraska arrested a man wanted for murder in Germany.

Tommy Molina, 69, is wanted by authorities in Germany on homicide charges from an incident that occurred April 20, 1978, in which Molina is charged with stabbing a woman multiple times while he was stationed in Schweinfurt as a U.S. Army soldier.

Tommy Molina
Tommy Molina(Saline County Sherriff's Office)

“U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska Scott Kracl said. “In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets.”

Authorities arrested Molina June 21 in Gering, Neb. He is awaiting extradition back to Germany to face the charges against him.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews
Student Loan Forgiveness
Nebraska v. Biden update with Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
North Platte Fire Department accepting leftover fireworks
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
North Platte Police Department to raise awareness on the risks of speeding

Latest News

Dannette Smith
Gov. Pillen announces resignation of DHHS CEO Dannette Smith
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa
Deb Fischer was joined by long-time supporters, several high-ranking community leaders and...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term
Nebraska’s congressional delegation gets a briefing from a University of Nebraska-Lincoln...
Herbster, Theobald mull U.S. Senate bids against Pete Ricketts