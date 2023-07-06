North Platte City Council Meeting reviews housing redevelopment

The North Platte City Council was busy Wednesday evening discussing many new important proposals.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council was busy Wednesday evening discussing many new important proposals.

One of which was the suggestion to adopt the resolution regarding the North Platte Deacon’s Point Redevelopment Area.

Blue Sky Development, a company located out of Lincoln, Nebraska, carefully took into consideration the needs of North Platte’s community and adopted them to their redevelopment plans.

In the proposed plan, there are 48 single family homes, 42 town-houses, and 38 triplex units.

Byron Riddle, a representative from Blue Sky Development, said his team is doing their best to ensure comfortability for future residents living there. “We’ve been trying to create a really quality neighborhood feel,” Riddle said.

The redevelopment area includes an estimated 260 acres generally located along and west of South Newberry Access.

For more information, you can visit the North Platte City Council’s website here.

