North Platte High School adds baseball as spring sport option

(KNOP)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School recently announced the addition of baseball as a spring sports option for the 2023-2024 school year as interest has grown immensely.

Earlier this month, Director of NPHS Activities Jimmie Rhodes announced the decision to add the sport for the spring. “We are in pursuit of offering quality programs that interest our students at North Platte High School.” Rhodes said. “I have fielded multiple questions about adding baseball for our boys to NPHS and am excited to help make this dream a reality here at North Platte Public Schools.”

According to NPHS, baseball at NPHS is sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and will start its inaugural year with a limited schedule.

“North Platte Public Schools is proud to support the addition of baseball at the high school. We look forward to cheering on our Bulldog Baseball players next spring as they take the field to represent NPHS,” Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent of Schools, said in a recent interview about the new program.

For questions about the new program contact Rhodes at jrhodes@nppsd.org. Additionally, anyone interested in a coaching position should apply at https://www.nppsd.org/page/employment.

