North Platte Police Department to raise awareness on the risks of speeding

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is teaming up with other Law Enforcement agencies to help keep drivers safe and raise awareness on the risks of speeding during July 10 and July 31.

During that time, additional North Platte Police Officers will be on the streets to remind drivers to obey speed limits and hold speeding drivers accountable. Any drivers caught speeding will be pulled over and fined.

According to the Traffic and Safety Administration, in 2021 there were 12,330 people killed in speeding related crashes.

NPPD said speeding can reduce a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway. Additionally, speeding also cuts down on the driver’s reaction time giving them less time to react to roadway hazards.

NPPD is asking people to obey the speed limits before speeding “Catches Up With You”.

