Severe thunderstorms expected for the day Thursday; More thunderstorms and warmer temps Friday into Sunday

In our Picture of the Day today, Lynn showed us the bright side of the rainbow!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Severe weather is expected during the day Thursday with all modes possible, with more storms in the forecast over the next few days.

Low pressure to our south and high pressure to our south will set the stage for rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Instability, shear, lift and moisture in the air will allow for storms to fire. Everyone throughout the day will be under the gun, with damaging winds, large hail, isolated to near scattered tornado threat, especially in the Panhandle and heavy rainfall. During the day Thursday, temperatures will climb up into the 70s with winds around the southeast, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with strong thunderstorms persisting.

More severe weather expected throughout the area Thursday
More severe weather expected throughout the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Friday and the weekend, more storm potential will exist across the area, and highs being in the 70s and 80s and breezy winds on Friday. Some storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side Friday into Saturday and being sub severe on Sunday. Conditions will improve early to mid next week, with highs climbing up into the 90s, and mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Stormy weather continuing into the day Friday through Sunday
Stormy weather continuing into the day Friday through Sunday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews
Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Student Loan Forgiveness
Nebraska v. Biden update with Attorney General Mike Hilgers
The North Platte Fire Department is accepting unused fireworks to dispose of them safely.
North Platte Fire Department accepting leftover fireworks
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

Picture of the Day 7-6-2023
KNOP Forecast Map 7-5-2023
Multiple more chances for storms this week; warming up
Unusual cold temperatures and raw conditions Wednesday
Cool, cloudy, with scattered shower chances Wednesday; Strong to severe storms and warmer Thursday
Picture of the day 7-5-2023