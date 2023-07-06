Severe thunderstorms expected for the day Thursday; More thunderstorms and warmer temps Friday into Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Severe weather is expected during the day Thursday with all modes possible, with more storms in the forecast over the next few days.

Low pressure to our south and high pressure to our south will set the stage for rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Instability, shear, lift and moisture in the air will allow for storms to fire. Everyone throughout the day will be under the gun, with damaging winds, large hail, isolated to near scattered tornado threat, especially in the Panhandle and heavy rainfall. During the day Thursday, temperatures will climb up into the 70s with winds around the southeast, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with strong thunderstorms persisting.

More severe weather expected throughout the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Friday and the weekend, more storm potential will exist across the area, and highs being in the 70s and 80s and breezy winds on Friday. Some storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side Friday into Saturday and being sub severe on Sunday. Conditions will improve early to mid next week, with highs climbing up into the 90s, and mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Stormy weather continuing into the day Friday through Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.