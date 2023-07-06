Two Lexington men charged for allegedly throwing firework into vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two Lexington men are behind bars after police say they threw an artillery shell into a car, causing injuries and leaving the vehicle inoperable.

Adrian Navarette, 19, faces second degree assault charges, as well as criminal mischief (more than $5,000) and unlawful throwing of fireworks. Anthony Chavez, 18, is charged with accessory to a felony. Both men were formally charged in Dawson County on Wednesday.

According to Lexington police, law enforcement was called to the area of South Adams around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the driver of a pickup threw a firework as a prank into a car with five people.

Captain Paul Schwarz said the artillery shell exploded inside the car causing burns to the female driver and male rear passenger. The impact also caused extensive damage to the car, causing the shifter not to work, making it inoperable.

The suspects, identified as Chavez and Navarette, sped away and were both later arrested at a different location.

A judge set Navarette’s bond at 10 percent of $50,000, while Chavez’s bond was set at 10 percent of $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 25 at 11 a.m.

