Accident along Rodeo Road results in minor injuries and damage to cemetery fence

Damage at North Platte Cemetery from a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A two-vehicle accident occurred early Friday afternoon in northern North Platte along Rodeo Road.

Sergeant Lisa Citta with the North Platte Police Department said that one driver was stopped and attempting to merge onto Rodeo Road when it struck another vehicle that was eastbound in the second lane of the Rodeo Road.

When the two cars collided, one spun into the North Platte Cemetery causing minor damage to the chain link fence. For a short time, those traveling eastbound on Rodeo Road were diverted off at Oak Street, while traffic heading west was shut down to one lane.

North Platte Police Department reports that drugs and alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

Damaged fence at NP Cemetery from a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon
