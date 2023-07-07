Dirt Drags help kick off Platte River Cruise Night

By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Raceway hosted dirt drags on Thursday evening to help kick off the Platte River Cruise Night celebrations for 2023.

The drags featured a wide variety of vehicles from restored hot rods to your everyday drivers.

The Platte River Cruise Night continues through the weekend with events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a full schedule can be found on their website.

