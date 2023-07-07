First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to The Connection Homeless Shelter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - The Connection Homeless Shelter in North Platte received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be used to address homelessness and the many barriers that lead individuals and families to experience homelessness.

“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Ashley Lewis, Executive Director. “This donation helps us further our mission of providing shelter, awakening hope, and honoring dignity for the men, women and children who seek support or assistance while experiencing homelessness in our community. We are thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate helping us strengthen the North Platte community.”

First Interstate Bank launched the Believe in Local grant campaign to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Forty nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s recently expanded 14-state footprint will receive a $25,000 donation in support of their work. The Connection was nominated by local bank employees and selected from a pool of over 500 nominees thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Leland Poppe, First Interstate greater Nebraska market president. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support The Connection in its work to better the North Platte Community.”

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes an annual donation of 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, to boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty, and support nonprofit organizations like The Connection.

For more information on First Interstate Bank’s philanthropic efforts, please visit https://www.firstinterstatebank.com/company/commitment/commuity_scorecard.php.

