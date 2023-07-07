Governor Jim Pillen and Gubernatorial Cabinet praise North Platte while on Connect Nebraska tour

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, first-year Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen visited five communities, including North Platte. According to the Governor’s Office, the intention of the State Fly Around was the highlight infrastructure, broadband, and economic development as vital components to connecting Nebraska.

Governor Pillen also stressed the importance of growing agriculture in the state as well. “One thing that is essential for growing Nebraska is that we grow agriculture and that we can grow agriculture because we are going to be coming forward with a real strong push to fix property taxes in Nebraska. Education funding was one step in the right direction, but it doesn’t solve it. We have to change things to fix property taxes,” Pillen said.

Members of Pillen’s Gubernatorial Cabinet joined the Governor on the tour. New Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz stressed some unique opportunities for the state in the near future that includes Western Nebraska.

“Nebraska and Rural Nebraska have opportunities that we have not had in a hundred years. We can really change the trajectory of where we are all headed as a state, this is an extraordinarily unique time. Obviously, in North Platte, you all have been the poster child of that. You’ve accessed partnerships with State Government in a way that very few others have. You are really the poster child for doing this work the right way, so, hats off. It’s extraordinary and you should be really proud of what North Platte has going on,” Belitz said.

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Vicki Kramer reiterated Belitz’s complaints of North Platte. “We want to support our communities and the economic growth that is happening that you all have promoted and done, we want to support that with infrastructure. I’m really excited to work with this team, I’m really excited today to talk about the fact that we have 758 million dollars going into the 2024 program. Highway 83 I know has been a big topic in this area, and we are finally getting some work done there. Working through the projects that matter to these communities, that’s what we’re focusing on,” Kramer said.

Pillen’s stop in North Platte was live-streamed on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page.

