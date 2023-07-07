Governor Jim Pillen and Gubernatorial Cabinet visit Arnold

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Custer County was included on Governor Pillen’s Connect Nebraska tour. Glen Bowers the Chairman of the Village of Arnold Board says Governor Pillen’s stop in Arnold was the first from a sitting Nebraska Governor.

“We’ve never been able to have a Governor present at anything here before. When it comes to the announcement they made about broadband, it’ll be great for our area because we’ve got all of our producers using broadband now and there are so many different avenues and this is just really important to all of the community,” said Bowers.

Cheryl Carson serves as the Executive Director of Economic Development for the Village of Arnold and reiterates the importance of Broadband expansion in the Nebraska Sandhills. “In 2019 there was a telecom job company that was going to be brought into the state and provide roughly 700 jobs but we weren’t able to take that and we’re not the only rural community that couldn’t because of broadband issues. So, it’s important that broadband is brought into the smaller communities and things are advanced because people can’t work from home if they don’t have the necessary infrastructure,” said Carson.

More than 50 individuals attended Governor Pillen’s stop at the Arnold Community Center in Custer County.

