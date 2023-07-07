Huskers help light cauldron at Cornhusker State Games

Four Husker athletes help light the cauldron at the Cornhusker State Games
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four Husker athletes helped to light the cauldron on Thursday at the Cornhusker State Games in Lincoln.

Nicklin Hames, Jordy Bahl, Jaz Shelley, and Jess Gardner all carried the torch during a relay from Bowlin Stadium to Pinnacle Bank Arena where Hames would light the cauldron to start the games.

The four would stay following the lighting to sign autographs for fans.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Student Loan Forgiveness
Nebraska v. Biden update with Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Man found dead in Hall County grain bin accident
The 4th of July was busy but steady for the North Platte Fire Department.
4th of July busy, but steady for North Platte fire crews

Latest News

The Plainsmen game against the Liberal Bee Jays was cancelled due to weather.
Plainsmen game canceled in Liberal
Dirt drags helped to kick off the Platte River Cruise Night for 2023 on Thursday evening at...
Dirt Drags help kick off Platte River Cruise Night
Dirt Drags at Lincoln County Raceway
Huskers help light Cauldron