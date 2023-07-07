Huskers help light cauldron at Cornhusker State Games

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Four Husker athletes helped to light the cauldron on Thursday at the Cornhusker State Games in Lincoln.

Nicklin Hames, Jordy Bahl, Jaz Shelley, and Jess Gardner all carried the torch during a relay from Bowlin Stadium to Pinnacle Bank Arena where Hames would light the cauldron to start the games.

The four would stay following the lighting to sign autographs for fans.

