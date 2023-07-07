Off and on weather conditions as we head into Friday and the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather conditions over the weekend will be like a light switch, where it will flip back and forth in it’s conditions.

On Friday, the area of high pressure will be more dominate than any other weather feature. With winds coming out of the northeast and speeds around 5 to 15 mph, this will allow for highs to climb up into the 70s. More sunshine with some passing clouds will loom over the area, and this will continue as we get into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Conditions will switch back and forth Friday into Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Going into the day Saturday, the high pressure will lift north some, and this will give the chance of a low pressure system to sneak on in, and this will give the area a chance of showers and thunderstorms. These storms have the capability of bringing damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rainfall. The main timing will be in the afternoon and evening. During the day Sunday, the weather will switch into the quiet position, as high pressure will take over once again. Highs will climb back up into the mid to upper 80s with more sun. The ridge will continue to build east and allow for us to see warmer temperatures early to mid next week, with highs in the 90s and ample sun.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.