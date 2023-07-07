Officials closely monitoring elevation along South Platte River

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Officials in the region have been sounding the alarm for a few weeks that the elevation is dangerously high along the South Platte River. Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz says this is something that he and his office pay very close attention to.

“Well, we just have some roads in the low-lying areas that when the river rises the waters back up along the roads and sometimes overtake them. So, with the high levels, we were seeing on the South Platte River, we did see a few areas that were starting to get close to covering some of the roads,” said Schultz.

Schultz adds that work previously done with roads along the South Platte River avoided some issues arising in recent weeks. “I give credit to previous work that some of the guys have done on those roads to elevate them and keep them dry so we’ve kept everything open and passable and really haven’t been any issues. Everything that we’ve been seeing makes it look like everything is starting to drop a little more so right now we don’t see any issues out there right now,” said Schultz.

