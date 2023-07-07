Parents charged after toddler dies in hot car, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It’s a heartbreaking story out of Florida.

A Lakeland couple has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the hot car death of their 18-month-old girl.

Authorities said she was left in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party.

Authorities said Joel and Jazmine Rondon went to the party with their three young kids. The older two are 6 and 8 years old.

The sheriff said the husband and wife each thought the other had brought the baby in after they got home, and the husband found the baby in the morning still strapped in the car seat and unresponsive.

The couple rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff said the heat index that day was 105 degrees, and the child’s internal body temperature was more than 104 degrees.

Authorities said the husband tested positive for meth, marijuana and alcohol. The wife tested positive for marijuana and alcohol.

The parents have been arrested, and their other kids were placed with relatives.

The sheriff said this is not an accident, it’s pure negligence, and that the core of the negligence is drug use and abuse.

