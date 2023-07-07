CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, six people sent to hospital

Six people were sent to the hospital but fortunately their injuries weren't serious.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Polk County sent six people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit a new elevator that was being built.

Six employees for McPherson Concrete were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

