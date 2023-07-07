Todd Lancaster named new top lawyer at state public defender’s office

.
.(.)
By Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -

Todd Lancaster has been named the new chief counsel at the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, a state agency that acts as a statewide public defender’s office.

Lancaster, who has been with the commission since 2007, will replace Jeff Pickens, who is retiring.

The Lincoln-based commission was created in 1995 to defray expensive trial costs for counties by providing legal representation to indigent defendants in high-profile cases. Such cases include those involving first-degree murder and the possibility of the death penalty.

The commission employs four defense attorneys besides the chief counsel, as well as a paralegal and an office manager, according to its website.

“I hope I can measure up to the high bar of excellent service set by my predecessors,” Lancaster said in a press release.

He is a graduate the University of Nebraska College of Law and earned a political science degree from the University of California San Diego.

Prior to joining the commission, Lancaster worked in private practice and with the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.

Pickens, according to Openthebooks.com, was paid $140,000 a year to head the commission as of 2022.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old...
Man arrested in death of Nebraska teen whose body was found in Arizona bonfire pile
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Man found dead in Hall County grain bin accident
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, six people sent to hospital
Newsmakers Royal Rumble Taking Place at the D&N Event Center 7-7-2023
Conditions will switch back and forth Friday into Sunday
Off and on weather conditions as we head into Friday and the weekend
Drought Digest of the Week 7-7-2023