Todd Lancaster named new top lawyer at state public defender’s office

Todd Lancaster has been named the new chief counsel at the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, a state agency that acts as a statewide public defender’s office.

Lancaster, who has been with the commission since 2007, will replace Jeff Pickens, who is retiring.

The Lincoln-based commission was created in 1995 to defray expensive trial costs for counties by providing legal representation to indigent defendants in high-profile cases. Such cases include those involving first-degree murder and the possibility of the death penalty.

The commission employs four defense attorneys besides the chief counsel, as well as a paralegal and an office manager, according to its website.

“I hope I can measure up to the high bar of excellent service set by my predecessors,” Lancaster said in a press release.

He is a graduate the University of Nebraska College of Law and earned a political science degree from the University of California San Diego.

Prior to joining the commission, Lancaster worked in private practice and with the Madison County Public Defender’s Office.

Pickens, according to Openthebooks.com, was paid $140,000 a year to head the commission as of 2022.

