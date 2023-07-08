Athlete of the Week: Hideyoshi Kawahara

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is Hideyoshi Kawahara, pitcher for the North Platte Plainsmen.

Kawahara came to the Plainsmen from Riverland Community College where he just finished up his freshman year, originally he is from Tokyo, Japan.

With the Plainsmen this season Kawahara has made 8 appearances pitching 22.1 innings with a 2.41ERA. In his last appearance on June 29th, he allowed only one run in four and two-thirds innings, striking out two batters.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.