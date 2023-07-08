Canteen Poker Run and Bike Show raises funds for local non-profits

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first annual Canteen Bike Show and Poker Run was held Saturday in downtown North Platte.

The event raised funds for several non-profit organizations such as the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program and Sacred Oath. The money was raised through donations and sponsors for the poker run.

Event coordinator Keith Howell said this event is a great way to give back to organizations in need.

“The guys who ride in North Platte, it doesn’t matter what they ride, everybody is so supportive, it’s amazing,” Howell said. “Everybody comes together and it’s for a cause. It’s not about what you ride or who you’re riding with or anything like that, it’s just to raise money for the non-profits in town.”

Jeff Caldwell is one the event sponsors and said the poker run is a great way for the community to attract people from surrounding states.

“This is a great deal for North Platte, bringing people from all over Nebraska, to Kansas, I’ve seen some Colorado, a couple Iowa’s so, it’s just fun to see people travel in to be a part of this,” Caldwell said. “To see all of the different kinds of motorcycles is pretty special too. They’re going to have a great day of riding and just a lot of fun and there’s a lot of passion here and it shows in all of these bikes and it’s fantastic to see.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Platte River Cruise Car Show.

