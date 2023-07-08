Day 2 of the North Platte Pow Wow gets underway at the Buffalo Bill Scout’s Rest Ranch

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second day of the North Platte Pow Wow got underway at the Buffalo Bill Scout’s Rest Ranch Saturday.

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson and Mayor Brandon Kelliher gave remarks during the opening ceremony’s Grand Entry.

This is the third time mayor Kelliher has attended the pow wow. The three-day event draws Native American dancers from California, Arizona and South Dakota.

Mayor Kelliher spoke about the importance the event has on the community.

“This is a fantastic event for our community and it is a great honor to have something we call the Canteen Spirit in North Platte where we welcome everyone who comes here and we try to take our best care of them while they’re here,” said Kelliher. “We did this to our great honor during World War II and I’m proud to say our community continues it throughout history and up to now.”

Six veterans received quilts from the Quilts of Honor earlier in the day for their military service. The presentation is one of several that takes place throughout the day.

The pow wow continues on Sunday at 1 p.m.

