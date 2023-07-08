Hershland hosts Valentine in Class C Area 7 Juniors Tournament

Hershland hosts the Class C Area 7 Juniors Tournament in Hershey and Sutherland over the Weekend
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershland hosted Valentine on Day one of the Class C Area 7 Juniors Legion tournament on Friday in Hershey.

Valentine started hot in this one scoring four runs in each of the first two innings before Hershland was able to put up a scoreless frame. The Trojans did add a run in the first, but the bats could not get hot as the night went on and Valentine takes the win 11-1.

In the other game in the tournament Imperial jumped out on Sheridan County and did not look back as they took the win 7-0.

That sets up Saturday’s match-ups with Valentine and Imperial meeting in the winners bracket, and Hershland and Sheridan County meeting in the elimination game.

