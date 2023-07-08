Nebraska National Guard’s Adjutant General retiring after 45 years of service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General is stepping down and packing up his office after 45 years of service in the Reserves and National Guard.

As Major General Daryl Bohac reflected on his time serving his country and fellow Nebraskans, he said when growing up in Nebraska he never thought the armed forces would take him this far.

Bohac said he originally enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 1978 for strictly practical reasons, but something made him want to stay on and join the Nebraska Air National Guard.

“The reserve components here in Nebraska had a 50 percent tuition waiver program, so I thought, ‘well that’s a great way to help out to pay for college,’” Bohac said.

Bohac’s service took him across the world filling many different roles as he climbed the command structure. He also earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and said in his moments of doubt, it was always the comraderies that kept him going.

“It’s true for all of us in the military. We are changed by our service with others and those that lead us and those that serve with us. Help us understand much deeper than most of us thought about when we first enlisted,” Bohac said.

Looking back, Bohac said he’s proudest of his time rescuing people and livestock from the 2019 Nebraska floods and his mentorship of the thousands who came through the Nebraska National Guard while he was Adjutant General.

“Every day I feel like I get the opportunity to help somebody be somebody they didn’t even know they could be and do things they didn’t even know they could do,” Bohac said.

The once-in-a-millennium flood in Nebraska had Bohac facing a string of sleepless nights. “I was pretty worried the first few nights that we weren’t getting to people who were needing help,” he said.

Around 500 guard members joined the effort to rescue more than 100 people and feed stranded cattle.

“I think we all take it personally when we don’t save somebody we thought we could,” he said.

He added, “Livestock producers, like many of us, are pretty proud. They don’t like asking for help. And they asked for help, and we were able to deliver and save not only human lives but also some animals out there too.”

As efforts continued, Bohac said he and his team kept their composure and accomplished exactly what he set out to do with his career in the National Guard, help others.

“What the women and men of the National Guard and Emergency Management came together and did on behalf of their fellow citizens in this state when many lives were threatened, property was threatened, people were in jeopardy, has to be maybe one of the highlights of my time,” Bohac said.

Brigadier General Craig Strong will take Bohac’s place. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena, and it’s open to the public.

