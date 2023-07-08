North Platte Student Council hosts Make A Wish Golf Scramble

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Student Council hosted the 6th annual Make A Wish Golf Scrabble on Friday at Rivers Edge Golf Club.

The scramble featured a meal prior to the tournament, followed by nine holes of golf in a two person scramble format, proceeds from the event go to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.

This is one of two events that the North Platte Student Council uses to raise funds for the foundation, the other being the Light up the Night 5K run that occurred in March, a part of the Platte River Fitness Series.

