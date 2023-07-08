Prairie Arts Center celebrates 10th anniversary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday.

Open since 2013, the Prairie Arts Center held a celebration and open house in commemoration.

“This day is really just a day to celebrate all of the individuals, all of the community members, all of the volunteers and all of the founders of this facility,” said Holly Carlini, executive director at the Prairie Arts Center “Its really exciting for us and its a chance to give back to the arts community in Western Nebraska.”

The Prairie Arts Center is a non-profit that houses art exhibitions, classes and galleries, as well as other community events.

“Art is something that is very therapeutic and its an outlet for a lot of individuals so not only that, but it expands people’s culture and knowledge of the world,” said Carlini.

The center is currently housed in a former federal building and post office that was built in 1913. The mission of the non-profit is to continue to provide an arts-based space for the residents of North Platte.

“The founders of this place really had great insight, creativity and heart when they opened this facility,” Carlini said.

The Prairie Arts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free to all. New exhibitions are on display at the start of every month.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.