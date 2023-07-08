Royal Rumble Boxing takes over D & N Events Center on Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Royal Rumble Boxing event takes over the D & N Events Center on Saturday in North Platte.

Young Inspirations Boxing Club is hosting the event, and they joined News 2′s Andre Brooks Friday during the KNOP Mid-day show to talk about the event.

”We really want to give the kids the chance to showcase their hard work,” said Veronica Gale, Founder and Director of the Club, “their in the gym working out 4 or 5 times a week, and so the Royal Rumble is an opportunity to bring a show to North Platte to show what our area youth has been working on and the love of boxing.”

