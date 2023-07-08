West Central District Health Department and American Red Cross team up for first-ever Spanish CPR class

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department and the American Red Cross teamed up for the first-ever Spanish CPR class Saturday.

The training is part of the health department’s Minority Health Initiative Program that aims to educate and empower the minority population to improve health outcomes.

Around eight people attended the first session, which included, adult, infant and child CPR.

Outreach coordinator Trudy Merritt led the training with translation assistance from Maria Lein, community health worker for the health department.

“I feel like a fresh new teacher even though I am teaching material that I’ve taught for 30 years,” Merritt said. “And so it is very exciting to me and it’s very rewarding because I really believe in our community and I believe in making sure that all of the people that live here and that are coming here are going to feel welcome and do feel welcome and feel like they belong and this is just one small thing that we can do to help with that.”

Merritt said the goal is also to increase the number of Latino’s who are prepared to give CPR in an emergency.

For me it’s so important because we got certain situations at work that sometimes it’s kind of hard to act and you don’t know what to do and you have to act right away depending on the situation,” said CPR student Jose Enriquez. “If you have the control and know what to do it’s better having the knowledge to do it. It’s awesome to save our family or the community.”

The plan is to have more CPR classes in Spanish in the future. For more information contact the health department.

