McDanel, Taylor crowned 2023 U20 Pan-Am Gold Medalists

Current Husker wrestler Antrell Taylor (70 kg) and incoming freshman Camden McDanel (97 kg)...
Current Husker wrestler Antrell Taylor (70 kg) and incoming freshman Camden McDanel (97 kg) both won three-straight matches to claim gold at the 2023 U20 Pan-American Championships in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTIAGO, Chile (Press Release) - Current Husker wrestler Antrell Taylor (70 kg) and incoming freshman Camden McDanel (97 kg) both won three-straight matches to claim gold at the 2023 U20 Pan-American Championships in Santiago, Chile on Saturday.

In the 70 kg finals, Taylor defeated Puerto Rico’s Julian Michael George by tech. fall (11-1) to win the gold medal. This victory was his third tech. fall of the day, as he defeated Paraguay’s Joao Sebastian Maldonado Romero in the opening round (10-0) and Mexico’s Cesar Aristeo Escamilla Menchaca in the semifinals (11-0).

At 97 kg, McDanel won the gold as he defeated Puerto Rico’s Alek Xavier Ortiz Roman in the finals, 10-0. McDanel followed the same path as Taylor, tallying three tech. falls on the day, as he was victorious over Ortiz Roman in the first round (10-0) and Peru’s Kleydder Jastin Vasquez Quispe in the semis (11-0).

