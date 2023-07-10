Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
South Platte River flooding in North Platte
Officials closely monitoring elevation along South Platte River
A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
Former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, gifts an illustration featuring President of China Xi Jinping,...
Republicans ask each other for more accountability to stop carbon pipelines
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Larry Nassar stabbed at Florida federal prison
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
Misty Bartholomew loading filament in a 3D printer at the North Platte Public Library
North Platte Public Library’s Creation Station offers something unique for everyone
The North Platte Pow Wow held their annual dancing competition.
North Platte hosts last day of annual Pow Wow
Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight...
Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat