Emmett Olson taken in fourth round of MLB Draft by Miami Marlins

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska junior Emmett Olson was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon. Olson, who became the sixth fourth-round selection in NU history, was the No. 110 pick overall in the draft.

Brice Matthews, Max Anderson and Olson are the first Husker trio to be taken in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft in program history after Matthews (No. 28, Astros) and Anderson (No. 45, Tigers) were taken in the first and second rounds last night, respectively.

Excluding the shortened five-round draft in 2020, Nebraska has had at least three selections in seven of the last nine MLB drafts.

Olson, a product of Des Plaines, Ill., is the sixth Husker to be selected by the Marlins in the draft. The NU junior went 6-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 15 starts as the starter on Friday night for the Huskers in 2023. He compiled 80 strikeouts with 30 walks in 82 innings and held opponents to a .227 batting average.

Olson earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week recognition this season after allowing just one earned run on a pair of hits in 7.2 innings at Michigan. The southpaw carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning and struck out eight Wolverines.

Tabbed a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, Olson was 10-6 with one save and a 3.83 ERA in three seasons with the Huskers. He totaled 161 strikeouts in 160 innings while making 44 appearances on the mounds, including 23 starts.

