Former educator accused of sexual assault appears in court

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former North Platte high school teacher accused of sexual assault made an appearance in court Monday afternoon.

David Cooper was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student starting from November 2022 until his arrest in February 2023.

The affidavit shows nearly 50,000 text messages exchanged between Cooper and the student including several that were sexual in nature.

A judge reduced Cooper’s original bond of $250,000 to 10% of $125,000. He will face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Due to the severity of the crime, a judge ordered Cooper to have no contact with the student or anyone under the age of 18, including his children.

The court set Nov. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. for Cooper’s next appearance.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital
South Platte River flooding in North Platte
Officials closely monitoring elevation along South Platte River
A Cozad man was killed in a single motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Custer County.
Cozad man killed in motorcycle crash
Former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, gifts an illustration featuring President of China Xi Jinping,...
Republicans ask each other for more accountability to stop carbon pipelines
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Jonah McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,
Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing rifle in altercation at I-80 rest area
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of dozens of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
KNOP Forecast Map 7-10-2023
Warming up to start the week; t-storm chances remain
Lincoln County Commissioners consider approving job descriptions for the future of the Lincoln...
Job description for predator and pest control operator approved by Lincoln County Commissioners