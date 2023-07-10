Hastings native heading to Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Boeve
Mike Boeve(Joe Nugent)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEATTLE (KSNB) - Former central Nebraska baseball player and Hastings native Mike Boeve is going to Wisconsin.

The Omaha Maverick and former Hastings Tiger star was selected during Round 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Boeve was the 54th selection of the 2023 draft, picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He made history Sunday night becoming the highest draft pick in Omaha Baseball history. Omaha’s previous highest draft pick was two-time All-Star Bruce Benedict who went 99th overall in the fifth round back in 1976.

Likewise, Boeve becomes the first player in Summit League history to be taken in the second round and is the conference’s fourth highest draft pick ever.

The 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Summit selection established himself as one of the best hitters in the NCAA, slashing .360/.469/.526 (.995 OPS) in his career with 206 hits, 54 doubles, 94 RBIs, and 117 runs scored.

In his final season, Boeve had a career-best .401 batting average, ranking him 22nd in the nation.

Boeve concludes his Mavericks career as the team’s all-time Division I leader in doubles and on-base percentage.

Two Husker baseball players were also drafted on Day 1 of the MLB Draft. They were Brice Matthews to the Houston Astros and Max Anderson to the Detroit Tigers.

The draft continues Monday and Tuesday in Seattle.

