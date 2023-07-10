Job description for predator and pest control operator approved by Lincoln County Commissioners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A few weeks ago the Lincoln County Commissioners elected to not renew their agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to provide services to County residents to control wildlife. Commissioners summarized the decision to not renew the contract with the USDA as a cost-saving measure.

Vice Chairman Kent Weems has devoted time over the last few weeks to decide how to best offer similar services to county residents and provided an update for Commissioners Monday morning at this week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting.

“We are getting interested, especially with the Prairie Dog Control, there is a need out there so we best try and move forward,” Weems said. “Basically, I think we’ve got the basic definition of what this person is going to do to generate a starting point. We’ve been looking at this from different angles; possibly with an independent contractor vs a full-time position or a seasonal or part-time hire. So in order to cover our basis we’ve thrown together a little bit different formats for each. We seek approval from the board to post with.”

Lincoln County Commissioners unanimously endorsed a trio of items on Monday morning’s agenda in relation to creating a new position within the county for pest control management. The position is anticipated to be advertised in the near future.

Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the County’s YouTube page.

