Nebraska pitcher Mason Ornelas hired as pitching coach for Texas community college

#51 Mason Ornelas
#51 Mason Ornelas
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska pitcher Mason Ornelas was recently announced as the new pitching coach and assistant coach for Cisco Community College in Cisco, Texas, according to a tweet from Cisco Baseball.

Ornelas, who is originally from Fort Worth, Texas, played at Texas A&M before transferring and playing two seasons with the Huskers.

“Extremely grateful for the opportunity to start my coaching career at Cisco,” Ornelas tweeted. “Looking forward to sharing my experiences and knowledge to help the #Scoboys reach their goals in the game of baseball!”

During his time at Nebraska, Ornelas was a recipient of multiple honors and awards including the Academic All-Big Ten in 2023, Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2022 and 2023, and Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in Fall 2021, 2022, and Spring 2022.

In December of 2022, Ornelas earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

