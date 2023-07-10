North Platte hosts last day of annual Pow Wow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third and final day of the North Platte Pow Wow occurred Sunday afternoon at Scout’s West Ranch.

The showing consisted of a dance and drum contest performed by Native Americans from various states. The competitors were judged and then awarded prizes.

According to two Native Nebraskan participants, Dustin and Donnelle Lovejoy, Pow Wows are a great way to expose communities to different cultures and their values. “It feels really good seeing all the people come out and enjoy being exposed to the indigenous culture,” Dustin Donnelle said. “That is something that is very important to us as indigenous peoples.”

The Lovejoy’s travel almost every weekend competing and participating in Pow Wows.

The event had many local food and clothing vendors offered to the public.

